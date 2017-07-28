This is the weekend that you’ll have to start dialing all ten numbers when you go to make calls, even local calls. They say that Western Washington is once again running out of phone numbers, so another area code is needed to be able to fill the demand. The “564” area code goes into effect on August 28th. With that change, all of Western Washington will be required to go to ten-digit dialing. A “grace period” on the ten digits started in January, and will end on Saturday. Starting tomorrow, seven-digit calls will not go through. You’re reminded to re-program all of your automatic dialers, including fax machines, internet dialers, call forwarding and more. It’s especially important that medical alert devices, alarms and security systems be reset, so that calls from those devices will go through.