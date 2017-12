The fourth quarterly meeting of the Lower Columbia chapter of 100 Men Who Care happens this evening at the Monticello Hotel, gathering to collect money for a local social service group. Previous beneficiaries include Community House on Broadway, the Emergency Support Shelter and the Highlands Neighborhood Association Lions Den Boxing Club. Those who are gathering tonight are being asked to donate $100 cash; that money will then be gathered up and will be presented to the agency that’s chosen by the group. Members have been asked for nominations, and the group will chose from a list of at least 12 nominations. The social hour at the Monticello Hotel starts at 5:30 pm, and then the business meeting will start at 6. Appetizers will be served, and they will also be awarding door prizes. Get more information on the 100 Men Who Care Facebook page.