The first quarterly meeting of the Lower Columbia chapter of 100 Men Who Care happens this evening at the Longview Country Club. The meeting is scheduled to run from 5:30 to 7:30 pm, and will start with the group reviewing the nominations for this quarter’s beneficiary. The group will vote to select one group, then each of the guys in attendance will donate 100 dollars cash. There’s a goal of raising ten thousand dollars on the spot, and then that lump sum will be donated to the selected group. Last year, beneficiaries included Community House on Broadway, the Emergency Support Shelter, the Lions Den Boxing Club in the Highlands, and Cowlitz County FISH. Get more information by going to the 100 Men Who Care Facebook page, or go to 100mwlowercolumbia.com.