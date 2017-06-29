A presentation is planned for this morning at the Emergency Support Shelter in Longview, where the local chapter of “100 Men Who Care” will present their latest check. This is the second fundraising check presented by the men’s charity support group, raising more than $8,500 for the ESS. Jeff Wilson with the Men Who Care says that the Emergency Support Shelter serves an extremely valuable role in the community, and they’re proud to support their work. Mike Wallin says that they’re “extremely thankful for the outpouring of support.” 100 Men Who Care is an offshoot of the “100 Women Who Care” group, gathering each quarter to donate 100 dollars apiece to local charities. Today’s presentation happens at 9:30 this morning at the shelter on 11th Avenue, and that event is open to the public.