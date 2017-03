Community House on Broadway is the first recipient of the funds gathered in the initial meeting of the Lower Columbia Chapter of “100 Men Who Care,” with nearly $10,000 collected at last night’s event. That number could still rise somewhat, as others who were interested, but couldn’t attend last night’s meeting provide their donations of 100 dollars apiece. Get more information on this group and the Lower Columbia “100 Women Who Care” group by going to http://www.100mwclowercolumbia.com.