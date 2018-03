Results from the first-quarter meetings of the Lower Columbia chapters of 100 Women Who Care and 100 Men Who Care are being announced, following their first-quarter meetings. After their most recent meeting, 100 Women Who Care is donating $16,600 to the Belly Brigade, a local group that’s devoted to providing meals and other services to the homeless and to local low-income families. 100 Men Who care recently donated a total of ten thousand dollars to the Children’s Justice and Advocacy Center following that group’s most recent meeting. Each quarter, these groups meet, with each participant donating $100 cash. That pool of money is then donated in a lump sum to a local charity, chosen through a vote of the group. The next meeting of 100 Women Who Care is set for the evening of April 17th at the Kelso-Longview Elks. Get more information by going to 100WWCLowerColumbia.com.