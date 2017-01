The organizers of the first-ever meeting of the Lower Columbia chapter of “100 Women Who Care” say that their initial meeting was an outstanding success, raising more than $8,500 in one hour, money that will go to Janus Youth Programs, a program for local homeless youth. The premier event for the local “100 Women Who Care” chapter took place on January 10th at the Longview Country Club, with the membership of the group growing to 121 members. Each of the members is pledging a $400 annual commitment, $100 at each of four quarterly meetings. Nine local non-profits were considered at this initial gathering, and then the recipient was selected by a ballot of those in attendance. Janus Youth Services is a program from Cowlitz County, which is now involved in the development of a street outreach program for local homeless youth. The next meeting of “100 Women Who Care” is currently set for April 18th at 6 pm, at a location yet to be determined.