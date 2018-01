The Lower Columbia chapter of 100+ Women Who Care celebrated its first anniversary earlier this week, designating the Belly Brigade as the first beneficiary for 2018. Those who gathered at the Kelso-Longview Elks voted to donate the proceeds from that meeting to the local charity that’s working to feed the homeless in the local area, chosen over Habitat for Humanity and Cowlitz-Wahkiakum Legal Aid. $7,400 was donated at Wednesday night’s meeting, but it was noted that a large number of members were unable to attend, so additional donations are expected to come in. Each quarter, more than 100 women from across the area meet, with each donating $100 cash; that lump sum is then donated to the beneficiary that’s chosen by the membership. Donations for this quarter’s choice are still being accepted; get more details on the Facebook page for 100+ Women Who Care.