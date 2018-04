They’re still tallying up the donations, but it’s being announced that Cowlitz County Habitat for Humanity is the recipient of this quarter’s donation from the Lower Columbia chapter of 100 Women Who Care. Stacy Delgarno says that about $7,300 has been collected so far, but she also says that some members were unable to attend Tuesday night’s gathering. She says donations continue to come in, and they have a plan to present the check to Habitat for Humanity on May 5th. Get more details and learn how you can donate by going to the 100 Women Who Care Facebook page.