The Lower Columbia chapter of 100 Women Who Care are holding their summer meeting this evening at the Kelso-Longview Elks lodge. Each quarter, the chapter comes together to choose a beneficiary, and then each member donates $100, with the entire kitty then donated to the charity or service agency that’s been chosen. Last quarter, Cowlitz County Habitat for Humanity was selected as the beneficiary, and they were presented with $12,800. Today’s meeting is set for 5:30 pm at the Elks. Go to the 100 Women Who Care Lower Columbia chapter Facebook page, or check the organizational web page for more.