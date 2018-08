Initial numbers are coming out from this week’s meeting of the Lower Columbia chapter of 100 Women Who Care, who chose Safe Lids Lower Columbia as the beneficiary for this quarter. So far, 54 hundred $5,400 says that there were many members who weren’t able to attend, and who still plan to make a donation. Delgarno says that they would like to be able to make their presentation to Safe Kids in the next 30 days, so she urges members and others to get their donations in very soon. Make your checks or money orders to “Safe Kids Lower Columbia,” and you can mail them to Delgarno. Her address is available on the chapter’s Facebook page; you can also use your plastic by going through the Facebook page.