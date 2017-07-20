The Dino Doozer Foundation is getting a big infusion of cash, after the local childhood cancer support group is chosen to be the beneficiary of the latest meeting of 100 Women Who Care. Earlier this week, the Lower Columbia chapter of 100 Women Who Care met at the Longview Country Club, where $9,600 was collected on the spot. Those connected to 100 Women Who Care say that donations are still coming in, and they expect the final total to be in the area of $11,000. Special credit also went out to Kristen Cheatley, as she made an additional donation to the last beneficiary, “Harlie’s Angels,” She also helped to start the “Harlie’s Hoops” program. 100 Women Who Care Lower Columbia is a local group of women who meet quarterly, each donating $100 apiece that is then donated to a local non-profit or social service group. The corollary group for men is called 100 Men Who Care. Go to their Facebook page to get more information.