Longview Police are releasing photos of a man that they say robbed a business in the two thousand block of 10th Avenue last night. The robbery was reported shortly after 9 last night, with the suspect getting away with an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect is described as a black male with a mustache, 35 to 40 years of age. The suspect is about six feet tall, with a medium build. The photos show the suspect wearing a dark hoody with a lighter-colored cap of some sort, and black gloves. The suspect took off on foot, and police say that he should be considered as armed and dangerous. If you can recognize this man, you’re asked to send a private message to Longview Police through their Facebook page, or call 911 right away.