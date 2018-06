The 13 Nights on the River concert series is under way in Saint Helens, bringing in Rebecca Kilgore and the Cowhands for a two-hour show. There’s a new Happy Hour with Matt Brown that will run from 4 until 6:15 pm, and then the free show at the waterfront amphitheater will go from 6;30 to 8:30 pm. “No Headphones Required.” Get more information at discovercolumbiacounty.com.