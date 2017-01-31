Longview Police report that two people received minor injuries in a crash that took place yesterday morning at 14th and Florida. The collision took place at 11:18 am, when an SUV collided with a minivan. Witnesses say that the impact knocked the minivan onto its side, and they also say that the driver was trapped for a short time. The intersection was blocked for more than an hour as they got the people out of the cars, and checked them for injuries. It’s doesn’t appear that anyone was transported to the hospital. The accident investigation is continuing; names have not yet been released. There’s also no word yet on possible citations.