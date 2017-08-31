Work on a long-awaited repaving of 15th Avenue in downtown Longview gets under way next week, starting with utilities maintenance in the 1200 block. Work will start next Tuesday morning at 8 am and will continue until 5 pm on Wednesday of next week, with the outside southbound lane of 15th Avenue closed between Hudson and Hemlock Streets. There will be some temporary lane adjustments on 15th Avenue, but the access to the Safeway store will be maintained. The River Cities Transit stop on 15th at the corner on Hemlock will NOT be available while this project is going on.

Full closures of 15th Avenue are planned for later in the week, as new pavement is laid down between Washington Way and Olympia Way. This project will happen at the same time as the utility work, starting next Tuesday morning. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction, as sidewalk and storm drain demolition begins. Pedestrian traffic will be detoured around the work zone. A full closure of 15th Avenue is planned to start around 6 pm on Friday, September 8th, and will go until 9 am on Saturday, the 9th, while pavement grinding is done. They say that motorcycle and bicycle riders should be cautious after that pavement is ground down. Spot repairs will be made between the 11th and the 29th, with single-lane closures in each direction. Paving will be done at night, currently planned during the week of October 3rd. Pavement striping is scheduled for early November. City officials say that normal traffic signal operations will be disrupted for much of the month of September. You’re advised to find alternate routes while this work is going on.