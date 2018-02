Longview – No school today, previously scheduled as snow make-up day

Kelso – Route 3, 14, 20, 29 and 31 will operate a.m. snow route. Route 26 no service to Cedar or Laulainen.

Rainier – All campuses closed. Due to a major weather change we are sending students home today at 9:15 a.m. and buses will drop students off at designated snow route stops.

Woodland – Little Kalama River Road on Snow Route AM and PM

Wahkiakum – Closed

Clatskanie – Closed

Vernonia – Closed

Columbia Co. Warming Center – Open tonight from 6:30 pm to 8:00 am. Check in from 6:30-9:30 pm. 125 N. 17th Street, St. Helens. 503-410-5800.