Lou Mace is being honored as the 2018 Lower Columbia College Alumni of the Year, announced yesterday by the LCC Foundation. Mace is a Longview native, graduating from R. A. Long High School in 1953, and then from LCC in 1955. Mace was a track star at LCC, specializing in the pole vault. He set a Washington junior college record in 1955, vaulting 12’ 9¼”. Mace went to Oregon State to get his degree in civil engineering, and then started working on hydro dam projects along the Snake and Columbia rivers. Mace went on to work on major projects around the world, along with special projects for the FAA and the Air Force. Mace was inducted into the OSU Engineering Hall of Fame in 2005, and he went into the LCC Athletic Hall of Fame in 2014. Mace retired in 1991, but he continues to be involved in the industry, serving on dispute Review Boards, and as a principal for the National Constructors Group. Mace will be honored at this year’s “Horns and Halos Gala”, which will be coming up in September.