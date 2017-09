A summons is being issued to a woman after she allegedly hit a couple of parked cars yesterday afternoon in Longview. Police and aid crews were called to the 600 block of 22nd Avenue just after 3 pm yesterday, when it was reported that a car had hit several parked vehicles before slamming into a tree. It was first reported that the female driver was unconscious after the crash, and that she was also wearing an ID band from the hospital. Those on the scene say that the two parked cars were heavily damaged, as was the car that the woman was driving. The woman was taken to Saint John Medical Center for additional examination and possible treatment, while the damaged cars were towed away. No other injuries were reported.