Three adults and four children are getting help from the Red Cross, after having been forced out of their home by an attic fire early this morning. The fire in the home was reported at about 12:30 am, at a home in the 300 block of 22nd Avenue. Longview Fire officials say that it looks like the fire started in the attic of the home, eventually burning through the ceiling. They say that the fire was not large, but firefighters had to open up the ceiling to find the hotspots, and to make sure everything was out. Wiring was damaged in the fire, so electricity had to be shut off, making the home uninhabitable for the time being. The Red Cross is helping with temporary housing, food support and other support, while repairs on the home were pending.