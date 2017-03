Longview Firefighters are responding to a report of a structure fire in the 200 block of 23rd Avenue. This call came into 911 at about 6:10 am, with the caller reporting that flames were visible. It’s not known at this time if the house is occupied. Fire crews are now on the scene, but we don’t have any details about the cause of the fire, or the total amount of damage done. Responders noted that flames were coming through the roof, and the fire was advanced enough that a primary search of the building is being postponed. Fire crews are taking a defensive stance, fighting the fire from the exterior. We don’t yet know about the cause of the fire, or the total amount of damage done.