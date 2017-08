A woman is recovering from injuries that she received in a two-car crash that happened yesterday morning at 24th and Beech. Longview Police were called to the intersection at 10:20 yesterday morning, when one car rear-ended another. It was reported that a woman slammed her head in the crash, leaving her with abrasions and swelling. Witnesses reported that the male driver ran from the scene, but he was eventually identified and located. Police eventually did locate that man; Raul Martinez, 42, was cited for driving while suspended, making false statements to police and for failing to transfer the title for the car. Citations were also issued for not wearing a seat belt, no insurance, negligent driving and expired tabs. He was also treated for minor head injuries.