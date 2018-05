The investigation into a Friday night fire that displaced a family of five is continuing. Longview Fire crews were called out last Friday evening, when a fire was reported in an apartment complex in the 800 block of 32nd Avenue. Firefighters say that smoke and flames were seen coming from a second-story window at the Washington Square Apartments. Hose lines were set, and it took about ten minutes to get the fire put out. A search was conducted, but everyone was able to evacuate safely; they also took down ceilings in the burned apartment, to make sure that the fire had not extended into the attic or other parts of the building. Relatives are assisting the family, offering temporary housing. The cause is still under investigation.