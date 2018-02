An armed robbery was reported early yesterday morning in Longview, but police say that the victim in the case is being less than cooperative. At about 12:20 yesterday morning, a man called 911 from the area of 32nd and Washington Way, claiming that he had been robbed at gunpoint. The victim tells LPD that two other men approached him; one reportedly pulled a gun, and stole the man’s wallet. Officers checked the area, also bringing in a K-9 to tray and track the suspect. They eventually did identify a man as a possible suspect in the case, but no arrests have been reported; it’s now being said that the victim in the crime is not cooperating with police, declining to provide statements to the officers. This investigation continues.