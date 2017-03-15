City of Longview officials will be asking for citizen input on the possible future of the area around 36th and Ocean Beach Highway at an Open House that’s being held today. The city is in the midst of updating its Comprehensive Plan, and they say that an “emphasis area” in this update is the 36th and Ocean Beach area, just south of Walmart. Currently, the area is classed as Regional Commercial, a classification that typically contains a mix of high-intensity uses, including regional shopping like big box stores, offices, professional services, entertainment facilities and hotels. This conversion was made ten years ago, and there has been no development. The city is now wondering if this is the proper designation for this area, and they need to hear from citizens on what the future designation should be. They’re inviting local residents, tenants and property owners to come in and provide input at this evening’s Open House, which will run from 6 to 7:30 pm in the library at Mint Valley Elementary School. Anyone interested can attend.