Friday:

The first-ever Family Fishing Night happens Friday evening at Bob’s Sporting Goods in Longview, going from 4 to 8 pm. You’re invited to bring the kids down to enjoy a full night of activities and fun. You can learn how to tie hooks and other fishing knots, they’ll have information on choosing the right bait, tackle, rods and reels, tips on safely handling and releasing your catch, casting demos and much more. It’s free and open to all.

This Friday at the Longview Eagles, a fundraiser in support of Robert Lawhead and his family will be held, serving a smoked tenderloin dinner, along with a silent auction, raffles and karaoke. Three year-old Robert “Boogie” Lawhead tragically lost his life earlier this month, in a trailer fire on 17th Avenue in Longview. Lawhead’s father was critically injured in the fire, along with three other family members and a neighbor. Friday’s Robert Lawhead Benefit is being held at the Longview Eagles, located at 1526 12th Avenue in Longview. Doors open at 4 pm.

Directed by Leslie Slape, Stageworks Northwest opens a production of the classic screwball comedy “The Philadelphia Story,” presented each weekend through May 7th. Curtain times are at 7:30 pm on Friday and Saturday nights, along with a 2 pm matinee on Sundays. Call 636-4488 for ticket information, or go to stageworksnorthwest.org to find out more.

Through Sunday, residents of the Winlock-Vader area have an opportunity to recycle tires for free. Residents of that area will be allowed to dispose of tires at the old Winlock Drop Box site, located at 1005 Winlock-Vader Road. This is open to Lewis County residents only.

Saturday:

You can help out Longview-Kelso Special Olympics by taking part in Saturday morning’s “Run for the Gold” 5K Fun Run and Walk, taking place at Lake Sacajawea. This year has a Dr. Seuss theme, titled “Why Fit in When You Were Born to Stand Out!” Registration at the Elks Building will start at 7 am on Saturday; kids 8 and under will start with the 1-mile run/walk at 9 am, and the 5K will start at 9:30. Top finishers will get “Top Medals,” while all participants will also get medals. Call 957-7485 for more information.

There’s a free Shred Day planned this Saturday on the back side of the main Fibre Federal branch on Commerce Avenue in Longview, being sponsored by the SW Washington Chapter of Credit Union. You can bring up to three boxes of documents for shredding between 10 am and 2 pm; donations for local food banks are also being collected. Go to fibrecu.com to find out more.

The annual “Tidy Up the Town” event is happening this Saturday in Cathlamet, an event connected to the annual Earth Day observance. You can meet at 9 am Saturday morning at the Cathlamet Community Center, located at 101 Main St. You should wear clothing appropriate for working outdoors; you should also bring gloves, hoes, rakes and other tools. Call 430-3771 to find out more.

You can celebrate Earth Day this Saturday at the Mount St. Helens Visitor Center next to Silver Lake, where interpretive staff will be set up with interactive “Discovery Table Talks.” They will be talking about the animals and the plants that are found in that vicinity, they’ll have crafts for the whole family, and lessons on recognizing signs of spring throughout the area in and around Seaquest State Park. It’s free, and will run from 9a m to 4 pm on Saturday.

The national “March for Science” takes place on Earth Day, and there’s an event in St. Helens connected to this event. Marchers are supporting a national mission to publicly support science as a “pillar of human freedom and prosperity.” The march will start at 10:30 Saturday morning, at the intersection of Highway 30 and Columbia Boulevard. Anyone interested is invited to attend.

Bring your toddler and preschoolers to the Longview Library on Saturday for the “Messy Art Day,” starting at 10:30 am. They will be putting out rolls of butcher paper and tubes of paint; you should be prepared to “get messy” as you and your kids create paintings, prints, sculptures and other fun art projects. This is intended for kids from birth through age 6, and no registration is required. Call 442-5300 to find out more.

The theme for this year’s Cowlitz County CASA Dinner and Auction is “Journey of Hope,” and will be held this Saturday evening at the Cowlitz Regional Conference and Events Center. The doors will open at 5:30 pm on Saturday, there will be a social hour and dinner, along with live and silent auctions. Get ticket information on the Cowlitz County CASA web page, and on their Facebook page.

The YMCA of SW Washington is hosting a Kids Night out this Saturday night, a sleepover event that will start at 7 pm on Saturday, and will go until 10 am Sunday. There will be bowling and swimming, along with games, movies and other activities. This is for kids age 6 to 13, and is limited to the first 75 kids that get signed up. Call 423-4770 to get registered.

Get a “Rocky Mountain High” this Saturday evening at the Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts, as Ted Vigil brings his stellar John Denver tribute show to Longview. Showtime at the CTPA is set for 7:30 pm; go to the theatre web page for ticket information, or call 575-8499.

The SW Washington Symphony wraps up its 50thAnniversary Celebration this weekend, presenting “Carmina Burana” on Saturday and Sunday. These are free performances, a gift to the community as the Symphony celebrates its 50th birthday. Performances are set for 7 pm on Saturday and 3 pm on Sunday in the Wollenberg Auditorium at LCC’s Rose Center for the Arts.

Saturday night at Ashtown Brewing in Longview, it’s “Hops for Hope,” an event being held in support of Sexual Assault Awareness Month. This will run from 7 to 9 pm on Saturday, with live music and special brews on top. $1 from every pint sold going to the Hope Project, which provides free and confidential support to anyone affected by sexual violence. Ashtown Brewing is located on Hudson Street in Longview, between 11th and 12th Avenues, right next to Bob’s Sporting Goods. This is a 21-and over event.

Sunday:

Check out the chops of your friends and neighbors at Sunday’s “Got Talent” event at the Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts, put on by the Kelso Kiwanis. This is an all-ages talent contest starting at 3 pm on Sunday, with cash prizes for the top performers. The first 200 people in the door will also be entered into a drawing for a pair of diamond earrings, and there will be other raffles and prize drawings. The money raised will help support local charities backed by the Kiwanis.

Help out “Gabriel’s Giant Journey” this Sunday, helping to raise money for the family of a 6 year-old Castle Rock boy who has some severe health issues. Local LuLaRoe dealers are hosting this event, with dresses, skirts, leggings and other clothing available for purchase. The money raised will help Gabriel’s family with the mounting expenses for his medical treatments. This will go from 1 to 3 pm at the Fresh Attitude Dance Studio at the Three Rivers Mall. Get more information on the Gabriel’s Giant Journey Facebook page.