Longview Police say that a woman needed extrication after a two-car crash that happened yesterday afternoon at 38th and Memorial Park Drive. The collision happened at 2:20 pm, when an SUV was T-boned by a pickup. It’s reported that a woman was pinned in one of the vehicles after the crash, and she may also have been injured. The woman was eventually brought out, then was taken to the hospital for examination and treatment. Names have not yet been released, nor have police released any details about the crash itself. This investigation is continuing.