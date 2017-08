The investigation into a car-versus-pedestrian collision that happened yesterday morning at 3rd and Hudson Streets in Longview is continuing. Longview Police report that an 80 year-old man in a powered wheelchair was hit as he was crossing the street shortly before 9 yesterday morning, and they say that he suffered head injuries in the crash. They say that the man suffered a severe laceration to his head, but he was conscious and breathing when they arrived. The man was taken to St. John Medical Center under a “modified trauma” alert. His condition hasn’t been updated this morning, nor have police said if any citations were issued.