Traffic has been snarled this morning in the area of 3rd and Tennant Way, as authorities deal with a log truck rollover that happened around 7:15 am. Longview Police report that the loaded truck went over while trying to go from 3rd Avenue to Tennant Way, spilling logs and diesel fuel. Truck traffic was detoured to California Way and West Side Highway as the intersection was shut down for about an hour at 8:30 am. So far, there’s no word about possible citations.