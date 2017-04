Longview Police continue to investigate Saturday morning’s two-car crash on 3rd Avenue off of Tennant Way, a serious injury collision that closed the road for several hours. The crash happened on 3rd Avenue at about 10:20 Saturday morning, right at the entry to Home Depot and Walmart. It looks like a Chevy S10 pickup that was coming out of the parking lot was hit by a Ford F350 pickup pulling a trailer. The driver of the S10 was taken to St. John Medical Center with “life-threatening injuries.” The road re-opened in the afternoon on Saturday; names of those involved have not yet been released.