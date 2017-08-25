Friday:

Today is a “Free Day” at Washington State Parks, with no fees being charged for Day Use areas at all of Washington’s state parks. This is in celebration of the 101st birthday of the Washington State Park system, with no Discover Pass needed to enjoy the day use areas at any of the state parks in the system. The “Free Day” applies only to state parks. Discover Passes or entry permits will still be needed at Washington Fish and Wildlife access points, or at Department of Natural Resources facilities. There are still three more “Free Days” available at Washington State Parks through the end of this year.

They’re harkening back to the days of mobsters and “flapper girls” at tonight’s “Roaring 20’s Prohibition Party,” the official Grand Opening of the restored Monticello Hotel. This will run from 7 to 11 pm, and will feature a costume contest, a dance competition and “jazz hits of the age.” You’ll check out the restored ballroom, along with other restorations and improvements that have been made at the landmark in the city center. “Booze” and “Food” will also be served. A limited number of tickets are still available for the Prohibition Party; call 360-425-9900 for ticket information, or go to the Monticello Hotel Facebook page.

At 5 am Friday morning, the teams started streaming out of the gate at Timberline Lodge, opening up the 36th annual Hood-to-Coast Relay, going 199 miles to the beach at Seaside. This year’s Relay includes about 12,600 runners, and will pass through Columbia County on their way to the coast. Some modifications are being made to this year’s event, intended to improve safety. Participants will be using the east side of Highway 30, a route that has fewer intersections and congestion points. Delays are possible in St. Helens and Scappoose from Friday morning through noon on Saturday.

“Unique is What We Seek…Bizarre is What We Are,” that’s the annual theme of the Unique Tin Car Show, the 43rd annual event that brings hundreds of custom, classic and vintage cars, trucks, motorcycles and more to the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds. Registration opens at noon on Friday, then the main event opens at 9 am Saturday morning. There’s a beer garden, along with the Miss Unique Tin Pin Up Contest. The cruise on 15th Avenue will get under way at 6 pm, but you will need to register for the show and receive a permit to be able to particpate.

A Grandmothers Bowling League is recruiting members at the Triangle Bowl in Longview, with a meeting planned for 11:30 Friday morning. Current members are asked to attend, and those who are interested in joining are encouraged to come by. Call 360-577-0547 if you have questions.

The annual Castle Rock Kids’ Clothes Giveaway happens on Friday, for families in the free and reduced lunch program in the Castle Rock, Vader and Toutle Lake Schools. This will happen from 9 am until noon at the St. Paul Lutheran Church, located at 312 Frist Avenue in Castle Rock. Proof of residency will be required.

There’s also a Back-to-School Fair for kids from Vader-area schools going from 11 am until 1 pm at the Vader Assembly of God Church. The Vader Lions Club will be distributing school supplies; they will also have food and activities for the kids. The Vader Assembly of God is located at 302 Sixth Street in Vader.

The Toledo School District is putting on a Surplus Sale this weekend, running from 9 am until 4 pm Friday through Sunday at the Toledo VFW Hall. All manner of used school furniture, equipment, supplies and electronics will be up for sale, all “priced to sell.” Proceeds will help support the Toledo High School Class of 2020.

Friday night at the McClelland Arts Center, the “Run for the Gold” Special Olympics group will be hosting a dinner and dance, with raffles, Cookin’ Country DJ Ray Bartley on the music, and other fun. This is scheduled to go from 6 to 9 pm on Friday night, and there is a small admission fee. Call 360-749-4174 to find out more.

The 53rd annual Toledo Threshing Bee happens up at the Robert Herren Farm, just north of Toledo. The Tractor Parade arrives at the farm at 7 pm Friday night, along with a Baked Potato Bar that will be open until 9 pm. The Threshing Bee Band will be playing all weekend, and the “Threshermen’s Breakfast” will be served Saturday and Sunday morning. Threshing demonstrations will happen all weekend long, along with other demonstrations and static displays. The Herren Farm is located just off of the Jackson Highway, north of Toledo.

Saturday:

The Southwest Washington Anglers Fall Salmon Derby happens on Saturday, going from 9 am until 4 pm. Registration and weigh-in stations will be set up at the Port of Kalama, in Woodland and in Astoria. The grand prize is a 22-foot Hewescraft boat, along with other cash awards and gear prizes. Awards will be presented at 6 pm on Saturday at Woodland High School. Get more information and pre-register by going to swwa.org.

From 2 to 9 pm on Saturday at Tam O’Shanter Park, the Kelso High School Class of 1983 invites all Kelso graduates to “Klass Bash 2017,” an event that’s billed as “a simple gathering of Kelso graduates, families and friends.” You’re invited to bring a potluck dish, your grill, drinks, lawn toys or other fun stuff. Find out more on the KHS Klass Bash Facebook page.

The Kelso High School Class of 1967 will hold its 50th Class Reunion this Saturday at the Kelso-Longview Elks, starting at 5 pm and going until 11. Call 360-749-1565 for ticket costs and other information.

After a Friday night no-host gathering at the Shamrock Tavern, the R. A. Long High School Class of 1962 plans to meet on Saturday at the Longview Country Club. The social hour opens at 5 pm, dinner starts at 6:30, then the music will start at 7:30 pm.

Beers, Beards and Cigars happens this Saturday evening, going from 5 to 11pm at 618 14th Avenue, across from the Longshoreman’s Credit Union. This is a 21-and-over event, helping to support the Highlands Neighborhood Association’s Lion’s Den Boxing Club, and the “Love Your Neighbor” campaign, an effort to fight homelessness in the local area. Admission is free.

Get down to the Cowlitz Community Farmers Market for the freshest locally-grown produce, berries, baked goods and other items. This happens in the parking lot on 7th Avenue across from the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds, on Saturdays and Tuesdays through October. Hours are 9 am until 2 pm.



Sunday:

The Ryderwood Long-Bell Old-Timer’s Reunion happens on Sunday, starting at 9 am. They say that this event is intended for anyone even remotely connected to the logging town’s Long-Bell years, going between 1923 and 1953. Ryderwood residents and guests are also invited. After coffee and sweets in the Park Pavilion, a “Bring Your Own Picnic” will start at noon in the Pavilion. There will be walking tours of the town, and Ryderwood Women’s Club members will be holding a Garage Sale in the Pioneer Hall. Displays from Ryderwood’s Long-Bell past will also be set up.

The Friends of the Woodland Library are holding a fundraising event on Sunday, starting a 9 am breakfast in the Woodland Moose Lodge. After the breakfast food runs out, the first-ever Bocce Ball Blowout Tournament will happen, starting at 10 am in Horseshoe Lake Park. A dunk tank will be set up, and they’ll also be raffling off a complete Bocce Party setup.

The Kelso Bridge Market continues on Sunday, starting at 10 am at the Three Rivers Mall. Local farmers and crafters will be set up with fresh items, artworks and specially-made crafts. Admission is free.