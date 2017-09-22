The Mariners host the red hot Cleveland Indians tonight, KLOG 6:00 pm. Texas beat Seattle 4-2 last night despite Robinson Cano’s career homer #300…..Week four of prep football tonight includes Kelso at Centralia, pre game 6 pm on FM 101.5 The Wave. Also, Mark Morris hosts Washougal (FM 105.5 The Wave 6:45 pm) and R.A. Long is at Columbia River…..Kelso opened league play with a 6-1 soccer win over Hudson’s Bay. R.A. Long used OT to beat Washougal 2-1 and River downed MM 3-0…..In volleyball, River beat MM 3-0 and Washougal swept RAL 3-0. The Monarch Challenge volleyball tourney at MM and LCC is all day Saturday…..The LCC volleyball team is at Tacoma tonight at 7 pm…..The NWAC Baseball Showcase events runs all day Saturday at LCC’s Story Field……The LCC softball team hosts a 2 pm Fall scrimmage DH at 2 pm against Shoreline. The Devils take part in the NWAC Softball Showcase at Portland’s Delta Park on Saturday.