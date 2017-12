Brent Ward Luyster, 37, of Longview is going to prison for the rest of his life, sentenced after his conviction on three counts of aggravated first-degree murder, connected to a shooting at a home in Woodland in July of last year. Brianne Leigh, 32, survived being shot in the face during the carnage, and she spoke at last Friday’s sentencing hearing in Clark County Superior Court. She confronted Luyster with pictures of the children of other victims in the shooting, and she asked him directly how he could shoot and kill “people you call friends and family.” Last month, a jury found Luyster guilty on all counts connected to the shooting; he was sentenced to three consecutive life terms on the murder counts, nearly forty years on an attempted first-degree murder count, just less than ten years for first-degree illegal possession of a gun, and five years for second-degree possession of a gun. It’s reported that Luyster had little to say, other than to maintain his innocence. A motion for a new trial was denied; Luyster has filed his intent to appeal the verdict and the sentence.