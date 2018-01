The MLK Tribute basketball event is going on at LCC’s Myklebust Gym today. Six high school games are being played including the Kelso boys against Nathan Hale at 2:30, the Kelso girls against Mark Morris at 5:30 pm and the MM boys against W.F. West at 7 pm. Kelso games are on 1490 AM KLOG and MM games are on FM 101.5 The Wave…..Minnesota beat Portland 120-103 in NBA action last night. The Blazers host the Suns tomorrow night…..The LCC hoop teams swept Centralia Saturday night. The Red Devil women won 74-47 and the men won 79-66. Both teams take on Pierce in the league home opener Wednesday night…..Kelso had eight champions and five runners-up to dominate at the Dave Holter Memorial Wrestling Invitational on Saturday.