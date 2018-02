The Blazers beat the Golden State Warriors 123-117 behind the 44 of Damian Lillard. Kevin Durant had 50 for GS. The Blazers are off for eight days…..Kylee Gibbs scored 23 points to lead Kelso to a 60-42 win over Yelm in the 3A Bi-District last night. Kelso qualifies for the 3A Regionals and they will play Peninsula for seeding tomorrow night at 6 pm at Rogers HS in Puyallup. Washougal defeated Mark Morris 64-49 at the girls 2A District, eliminating the Monarchs…..The Kelso boys take on North Thurston tonight in the 3A Bi-District. The game is at 6 pm at Foss HS in Tacoma, KLOG 5:55 pm…..The LCC hoop teams swept Pierce, 82-45 in the women’s game and 86-73 in the men’s tilt…..New Mariners 1st baseman Ryon Healy had a bone spur removed from his hand and will miss 4 weeks.