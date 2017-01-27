The people working on the Industrial Way/Oregon Way Intersection Project are down to two preferred options, both of which will be evaluated in the upcoming Environmental Impact Statement process. The preferred options were presented at last night’s fourth Open House on the project; both options would create an above-grade intersection, raised some 30 feet over the current road surface. This would take the traffic over the rail lines, with the goal of reducing the impacts and interactions between the vehicle traffic and the anticipated increase in rail traffic. Under both options, the intersection would be moved southwest; they say that would help to cut noise impacts in residential areas that are near the intersection, would better separate vehicle traffic from rail traffic, and would also allow traffic to keep moving while the project is completed. They said at last night’s meeting that the anticipated start of construction will be in 2020. In the 2015 session, the Washington Legislature allocated $85 million in funding for the project, and another $5 million will come from local, state and federal sources. It’s currently projected that the EIS process will begin early next month; the project will also need approval from the Federal Highway Administration, the Washington Department of Transportation and Cowlitz County Building and Planning.