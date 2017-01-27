The people working on the Industrial Way/Oregon Way Intersection Project are down to two preferred options, both of which will be evaluated in the upcoming Environmental Impact Statement process. The preferred options were presented at last night’s fourth Open House on the project; both options would create an above-grade intersection, raised some 30 feet over the current road surface. This would take the traffic over the rail lines, with the goal of reducing the impacts and interactions between the vehicle traffic and the anticipated increase in rail traffic. Under both options, the intersection would be moved southwest; they say that would help to cut noise impacts in residential areas that are near the intersection, would better separate vehicle traffic from rail traffic, and would also allow traffic to keep moving while the project is completed. They said at last night’s meeting that the anticipated start of construction will be in 2020. In the 2015 session, the Washington Legislature allocated $85 million in funding for the project, and another $5 million will come from local, state and federal sources. It’s currently projected that the EIS process will begin early next month; the project will also need approval from the Federal Highway Administration, the Washington Department of Transportation and Cowlitz County Building and Planning.
432/433 Options
Posted on 27th January 2017 at 05:02
-
Recent Posts
Recent Comments
Archives
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- December 2009
Categories
Meta