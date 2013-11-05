Friday:

The Amalak Womens’ Club Plant and Book Sale happens this Friday and Saturday at Haydu Park, just east of I-5 off of the Kalama River Road exit. The sale opens at 9 am each day.

The Artisan Guild of Mount St. Helens holds its annual Spring Faire event on Friday, running from 9 am to 5 pm at Cassava’s, at 14th and Broadway in downtown Longview.

Chapter CO of the PEO Sisterhood continues with its annual Mother’s Day Garden, Home and Craft Sale, being held in the Floral building at the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds. Hours are 9 am to 6 pm on Friday, and 9 to 4 on Saturday.

Study of the potential health impacts of the proposed Millennium Bulk Terminals coal export facility continue today at the meeting of the Millennium Health Impact Assessment Steering Committee. This group has been meeting for more than two years, working to determine and assess the possible health impacts of the facility. The Millennium Health Impact Steering Committee meets today between 1 and 5 pm, in the General Conference Room at the County Administration Building in Kelso. This meeting is open to the public.

Longview Parks and Rec invites 6th through 12th-graders to the Teen Late Night Carnival, going from 6:30 to 8:30 pm this Friday at the Boulevard Teen Center, next to the “Pirate Ship Park” on Kessler Boulevard.

Cabaret Follies of Lower Columbia is holding a General Membership Meeting this Friday evening at the Longview Moose, where they plan to roll out the dates for the next “Cabaret,” and will also be discussing operations of the organization. Things get started at 6 pm.

“It’s Alive!” The Kelso High School Drama department presents “Frankenstein: The Instruments of Life Become the Instruments of Death,” presented this Friday and Saturday in the High School Auditorium. Showtimes are at 7 pm Friday and Saturday, with a 2 pm Saturday matinee. This is PG-13, and is “not intended for small children.”

“She Kills Monsters,” a Dungeons-and-Dragons-type comical drama, opens this weekend on the Dana Brown Mainstage at R. A. Long High School. Curtain for this Mainstage Theatre production is at 7:30 pm Friday and Saturday night.

Saturday:

The 3rd annual Toledo Lions Club Kids Fishing Derby happens this Saturday at South Lewis County Park, just outside of Toledo on Ray Rd. This will run from 8 am to 1 pm, and is open to kids age 14 and under. Proceeds benefit the Lions Outdoor Recreational Scholarship.

Get your garden started by heading to the Lower Columbia School Gardens Plant Sale, happening this Saturday from 9 am to 1 pm at Northlake Elementary School on Olympia Way in Longview.

Head out to the Rose Valley Grange on Saturday for a Mother’s Day Bazaar, happening from 9 am until 3 pm. Donations of non-perishable food will be accepted, with those collections going to help local homeless shelters.

There’s a Swap Meet planned for this Saturday at the Fern Hill Grange, outside of Rainier. Hours are 9 am to 5 pm; the Swap Meet will run each 2nd Saturday through August.

The 2018 Sand and Misery 5K Obstacle Race happens at 10 am this Saturday up in Castle Rock, with the North County Sports Complex as the start-finish line. Participants must be 12 or older, with a discount for kids age 13 to 18. All proceeds benefit the Castle Rock Boy Scouts Troop 313 and the North County Recreation Association.

The folks at Mount St. Helens are gearing up for the season, kicking things off this weekend with an Open House at the Cascades Volcano Observatory in Vancouver. This will run from 10 am to 5 pm at the U. S. Geological Survey facility on Cardinal Court in Vancouver.

Dave McDevitt of Vancouver is a Democrat who’s challenging Jaime Herrera Beutler for the Third District Congressional seat, and he plans to be in Longview tomorrow morning. McDevitt is holding a campaign event at the Longview Library, scheduled to start at 10:0 am. Get more information on mcdevittforcongress.com.

Youth and Family Link is putting on its Back to Summer Carnival on Saturday, going from noon until 2 pm at Victoria Freeman Park. Mike the Magician will be there, along with carnival games, hot dogs, popcorn and more. They’ll also be sharing information on summer youth programs in Cowlitz County.

Get an Introduction to Microsoft Office at a free workshop being offered this Saturday at the Highlands Neighborhood Center, located at 205 Carolina St. in Longview. Space is limited, so call the Longview Library at 360-442-5300 to register.

In connection with Longview Historic Preservation Month, the Longview Room on the second floor of the Longview Public Library will be open this Saturday, going from 2 until 4pm. Go to longviewlibrary.org to learn more.

The annual Cowlitz Chaplaincy Benefit Dinner and Auction “In Honor of Les Nelson” happens this Saturday evening at the Cowlitz County Expo Center. The social hour starts at 5:30 pm, followed by dinner at 6:30 pm. Call 360-425-7222 for ticket information.

The signal is going out to all area “Superboys and Supermoms,” calling them to this Saturday’s Mother-Son Dance at the Longview YMCA. This runs from 6 to 8 pm this Saturday at the Y building on 15th Avenue in Longview. Call 360-424-4770 to get signed up.

The Cowlitz Community Farmers Market continues its run in the 7th Avenue parking lot, across from the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds. They’ll have plants to get your garden started, fresh honey, baked goods and other crafts for sale. Hours are 9 am until 2 pm on Saturdays and Tuesdays through October.