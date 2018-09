The prep football season begins tonight with Mark Morris and Kelso christening the new turf at Schroeder Field. Coverage begins with Football Friday at 6 pm on FM 101.5 The Wave. R.A. Long opens the year with a home game against Vancouver College, 5 pm kickoff…..The Raiders beat the Seahawks 30-19 in the final pre-season game. Seattle goes 0-4 in the pre-season and they have 10 days to get ready for the opener at Denver…..The UW-Auburn showdown tomorrow can be heard on KLOG beginning at 11:30 am…..The Mariners beat the Oakland A’s 7-1 last night. Game two of the four game set is tonight, KLOG 6:00 pm…..The LCC volleyball team swept Chemeketa 3-0 yesterday…..The LCC soccer team is at Lane today. The Devils home opener is Sunday at 12 pm against Treasure Valley.