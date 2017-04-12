Michael Benjamin Taylor, 22, of Longview is under arrest on a second-degree assault charge after a knife-related incident that happened last night at an apartment complex on 46th Avenue in Longview. Around 6:45 pm, Deputies were called about neighbors that were fighting outside of the building, one armed with a knife. As they were responding, it was reported that one man was bleeding from a cut; as they investigated, it was determined that one person had been cut in the back of the arm, while the person with the knife had cut his hand. The person with the arm injury was taken to Saint John Medical Center for treatment; Taylor was also treated, and then was booked into the Cowlitz County Jail, where he’s being held without bail at this time.