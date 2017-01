Five people are recovering from injuries they received Friday night in a seven-car crash that took place on I-5 in Centralia. This crash took place at about 9:25 pm, on the northbound freeway, right across from where Lukah Herren had been hit and killed. State Troopers say that Mark Torell, 55, of Arlington was driving a semi and a tank trailer when he failed to slow for traffic in front of him, causing a chain reaction crash involving six other cars. Most of the injured were taken to Centralia Providence Hospital for treatment; one was taken to St. Joseph’s in Olympia. Troopers blame the crash on driver inattention and following too closely; they say that charges are pending.