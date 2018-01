Harold “Bud” Koenig and his wife Betty are celebrating a special event today, and their family is inviting us all to be a part of it. Bud and Betty are marking their 70th wedding anniversary today, and you’re invited to come by their house for cake and ice cream. The Anniversary Party is scheduled to go from 2 to 4 pm today, in the Koenig’s home at 3363 Ohio Street in Longview. You’re invited to come by and share a story or two with these newlyweds.