It’s reported that a person was actually hit by a tree that fell Saturday evening on 7th Avenue in Longview. The incident was reported at about ten minutes to 6 pm on Saturday, in the 800 block of 7th Avenue. The tree came down in the 800 block, blocking at least one lane of the road. 7th Avenue was closed as city crews responded to remove the tree. Aid was called in to assist the person that had been hit, but it does not appear that the injuries were serious. Traffic is moving normally on 7th Avenue this morning.