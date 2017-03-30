Longview Police are now calling this morning’s “shots fired” incident at an apartment near 8th and Delaware a murder-suicide. Around 5:30 this morning, police were called about a suicidal individual; as they approached the apartment at 5:38 am, officers that were outside reported hearing gunshots. Medical units were called for and were staged nearby, while law enforcement worked on making entry into the unit. Lower Columbia SWAT was called in, and when they entered the apartments, two bodies were found. At this time, authorities are trying to contact family members, but they haven’t yet reported the names of those involved. They do say that “the scene is contained and the public is not at risk,” but they are still asking for people to avoid this area, as the investigation is wrapped up.