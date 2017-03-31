Counselors are being brought to Northlake Elementary School in Longview, available to help students and staff as they deal with the loss of a seven year-old classmate. Longview Police report that Michael Landon Pittore-Montiel was shot and killed yesterday morning, moments before his father, David Michael Pittore-Montiel, 34, took his own life. Longview Police Chief Jim Duscha says that the shootings happened yesterday morning at an apartment in the 900 block of 8th Avenue in Longview. A third party has asked for Longview Police to check on Pittore-Montiel, saying that he had been talking about harming himself. After hearing the gunshots, the officers backed off, and Lower Columbia SWAT was called in. They went into the apartment and found the bodies. The deaths are hitting the local social service community hard, as Pittore-Montiel had accessed programs from Lower Columbia CAP is help find housing and other support services for himself and his son. Pittore-Montiel had been featured in a CAP promotional video, talking about how they had helped him and his son after he had become homeless following his discharge from the military. Longview School Superintendent Dan Zorn says that the death is devastating, saying that they are “incredibly saddened” by the loss of this young boy. Zorn says that counselors from all over the district will be at Northlake today, available to help students and staff cope with this loss. Autopsies are planned for today; memorial services are also being arranged.
8th Avenue Murder-Suicide
Posted on 31st March 2017 at 08:41
