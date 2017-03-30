The Longview Police Department is confirming that a boy who attended first grade at Northlake Elementary School is one of the victims in an apparent murder-suicide that took place this morning at an apartment on 8th Avenue. Police Chief Jim Duscha says that officers were called about a welfare check at the upper-level apartment in the 900 block of 8th Avenue at 5:24 am, and they arrived a couple of minutes later. As officers were knocking and announcing their presence, they heard gunshots. The officers backed off and called for assistance, including Lower Columbia SWAT. When officers entered, they found two bodies, that of the boy and another adult. Duscha says that names are not being released at this time, as they attempt to contact family members. The bodies are now in the custody of the County Coroner for autopsies, while the investigation is continuing. Superintendent Dan Zorn says that counselors are being made available for students and staff at Northlake.