Rain showers did not deter this morning’s 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony for Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue, held for the 17th year in front of the Main station at 701 Vine Street in Kelso. Jake LaFave stood in for his dad, Dave LaFave, delivering the Chief’s annual 9/11 Memorial message; he says that it’s something that needs to be remembered each and every year. In this year’s message, LaFave says that we’re fortunate to have such a strong organization like Cowlitz 2 in the local area. He says that the members of Cowlitz 2 and other first responders are honored to have taken an oath to serve the community, but he also says that the events of this day show that we can’t take anything for granted. The Cowlitz 2 Chaplain reminds us all that we need to remember the “acts of love” by first responders, not the atrocities that were committed. Cowlitz County 911 Director Phil Jurmu says that we have all promised to remember the 343 firefighters, 71 law enforcement officers and the more than 3,000 civilians that died on that day. He says 9/11 is still impacting us all; men and women are dying each day from the impacts of 9/11, but they still would have taken that oath to selflessly serve. Bagpiper Clyde Carpenter was also honored today, named as an honorary member of Cowlitz 2, after playing “Amazing Grace” at all of the Cowlitz 2 memorials.

The Longview Fire Department also held a Remembrance Ceremony at R. A. Long Park, located inside the Civic Circle. LFD officials say that they will be commemorating the events of 9/11, to “never forget” the sacrifice made by the firefighters and police officers that responded to the towers on that day. Both events are open to the public; you’re free to attend either one, or you can go to both.