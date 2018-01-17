After months of work, the proposals for creating a separate Cowlitz County 911 Public Safety Answering Point Agency are being rolled out; the Kelso City Council voted unanimously to accept those recommendations. Council member Jim Hill says that it’s been a lot of hard work by a lot of people, and he sees big benefits to the whole county. This issue has been under study and development for the better part of two years; last week, the current 911 Communications Center Council presented its plan to the County Commissioners, who will eventually make the decision on this. The Council is suggesting that the PSAP be formed as a Public Development Authority, run by a nine-member board. The membership of that board would include a member of the Longview City Council, the City Manager, the Longview Police or Fire Chief, a County Commissioner, the Kelso City Manager, a representative of local police agencies, and a fire department representatives. Police and fire agencies would also have permanent Technical Advisory Committees that would provide input to the PSAP Board. The PSAP would be funded by a one-tenth-of-one-percent sales tax, which has already been approved by local voters. The plan is now being presented to other elected bodies in the county, and if they all approve, then the County Commission would be asked to form the agency. There’s a goal of having the 911 PSAP being a stand-alone county agency by January 1st of next year.