The County Commissioners have a special public hearing planned for this evening, where they plan to take public input before deciding on the possibility of a new governance structure for Cowlitz County 911. The hearing will begin at 6 pm in the County Commissioners Hearing Room, where they will take public comments on the ordinance to create the Cowlitz 911 Public Authority, the proposed charter for Cowlitz County 911, and the new governance structure. Anyone interested is invited to attend.