After months of work, a new governance structure for Cowlitz County 911 is getting the green light. On a 2-1 vote, the County Commissioners approved the creation of the Cowlitz 911 Public Authority, spinning 911 off to become a separate agency. County Commission Chair Joe Gardner says that this move should help to improve efficiency and will reduce red tape. The Commissioners also approved the proposed charter for the public authority, along with the new structure for Cowlitz 911. Currently, there are three panels running the 911 Center, topped off by the Cowlitz County Commissioners. Those involved say that the current management structure is “extremely cumbersome,” and the excessive bureaucracy leads to extensive delays and communication issues. Cowlitz 911 will now be run by a nine-member board, made up of a Cowlitz County Commissioner, the County Sheriff, a Longview City Council member, the City Managers from Longview and Kelso, the Longview Police Chief or Fire Chief, and representatives of smaller police and fire agencies from around the county. They recommend hiring two additional administrators and a tech specialist, which would increase the annual $5.8 million 911 budget by about $236,000. Commissioner Arne Mortensen opposed the move, wondering “What problem are we trying to solve for citizens?” The goal is to have this new structure in place by the beginning of next year.