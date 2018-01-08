After several months of work, the group that has been reviewing the Cowlitz County 911 system is out with a draft resolution and a charter, suggesting that the Cowlitz County Public Safety Answering Point be established as an Independent Public Authority. A draft resolution, ordinance and charter for the proposed PSAP were released late last week, marking the initial formation of the 911 Council back in 1991. Last year, the 911 Council hired a consultant to evaluate the Council’s governance structure, and that process came out with the suggestion that the PSAP be re-established as an independent public agency. The draft resolution, ordinance and charter are being presented to the Cowlitz County Commission on Wednesday of this week, and initial action could be taken then. The draft documents are currently available from the Cowlitz County Commission.